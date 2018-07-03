Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: Six injured; CM Fadnavis takes stock of situation

Mumbai Andheri road overbridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. Gokhale Bridge, a crossing which connects Andheri East to West, gave in at around 7.30 am. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police and ambulance services were deployed at the site to remove the debris. Three people suffered minor injuries.
Due to the collapse, slow and fast trains on the Western Line have been halted. Traffic has been temporarily suspended below and above the bridge as well.
The Mumbai Police tweeted, “Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. Trains on the western line are affected. BMC, Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support. Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now.”
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken stock of the situation by speaking to the Commissioner of Police and BMC Commissioner. The CM has asked them to ensure smooth traffic movement and increase the frequency of buses to help commuters.
It is yet to be ascertained what caused the bridge to collapse. The Commissioner of Railways Safety, Western Circle, has ordered an inquiry into the incident. However, a Western Railway official told The Indian Express that the bridge was rusting.
Railways tracks blocked (Express Photo/Tabassum Barnagarwala)
Due to the road overbridge collapse, BEST has deployed 14 extra buses between Borivali to Churchgate to help commuters. One commuter, Prashant Ghag, was quoted as saying by PTI, "When I reached Borivali to board a Churchgate bound train, I came to know that all the lines of Western Railway have come to halt. Therefore, finding no alternate means of commute in such a rainy season, I had to return to my home."
The NDRF has been pressed into action to aid efforts to remove the debris. Mahesh Nalavade Deputy Commander says, "NDRF has a 40 member team. Our major problem is the heavy rain. We can't remove debris through machines. It has to be done manually."
The Mumbai traffic police has issued the following advisory: Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Request to keep it in mind to ensure one reaches on time for their flights.
The rain in the city, meanwhile, is hampering efforts to remove the debris. Water has accumulated on the railway tracks at Vikhroli, Kurla, Sion stations. This was the visibility in Mumbai this morning 👇
(Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)
Senior Railway officials claim train services between Bandra-Goregaon are unlikely to resume before 3 pm as wires have been damaged due to the collapse, reports The Indian Express. Crowd management machinery, meanwhile, has been strengthened along the Central Line at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards, the NDRF said.
(Express Photo)
Senior railways officers along with officials from the Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade are deployed at the site. Efforts are underway to remove debris. Here are some pictures. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)
"We are opening extra counters at Dadar and Ghatkopar. All sectional inspectors will man their station. Announcements are on to allow passengers on the Harbor Line (between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Andheri) to travel on the main line," chief spokesperson Central Railways.
The concerned overbridge is not among the most used in the city. Hence, unlike the Elphinstone FOB, there are no casualties. Two men and one woman who were trapped in the debris have been rescued. One of the injured has been taken to Cooper hospital.
All trains on the Western Line have been halted. Trains between Churchgate-Bandra and Virar-Goregaon, however, are functioning. Three Kurla bound trains on the Central Railway have been extended to Ghatkopar.
(Express Photo/Tabassum Barnagarwala)
The Gokhale flyover, connecting Andheri East to Andheri West, has been closed. Commuters travelling from East to West are advised to follow Bisleri Junction - Teli Galli - Surve Chowk- Andheri subway - S V Road. Commuters travelling towards the East are advised to use the following route: JVPD - Sujay Hospital Junction - Mithibai Collage - S V Road - Capt. Gore flyover Parla - Parla East - Adhar junction - Parla Junction to Western Express Highway. Alternatively, one can use this route: JVPD - Sujay Hospital Junction - BMW Junction - Slip Road of Rajiv Gandhi flyover - S V road - Capt. Gore flyover - Adhar Junction - Parla junction - WEH.
With trains halted along the Western Line, Dabbawalas, who supply tiffin boxes across the city, have said they will be unable to work today, reported PTI.
The road overbridge collapse in Andheri coupled with the rain this morning is likely to hold up traffic. Waterlogging has resulted in traffic in Andheri East and West. The Mumbai Police tweeted this morning that traffic above and below the bridge has been temporarily halted.
So people have suffered minor injuries in the FOB collapse. More people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, according to Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade Shashikant Kale. Search operations are underway.
This video from the site shows the part of the road overbridge collapse in Andheri East. The bridge connects Gokhale Bridge to Andheri station.Raw video from the site where part of a foot over bridge collapsed in Andheri East, Mumbai. The roadover bridge connects Gokhale Bridge to Andheri station pic.twitter.com/3Z8xjZQfw2— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 3, 2018
As the road overbridge has collapsed on the railway tracks, trains have been halted on the Western Line. All trains towards South Mumbai are stopped.
Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East to West, collapsed on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police and ambulance services were deployed at the site to conduct relief operations. Follow our LIVE blog as we bring you the latest news.