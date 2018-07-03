Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: Six injured; CM Fadnavis takes stock of situation

Mumbai Andheri road overbridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. (Source: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice) Mumbai Andheri road overbridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. (Source: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Andheri road overbridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. Gokhale Bridge, a crossing which connects Andheri East to West, gave in at around 7.30 am. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police and ambulance services were deployed at the site to remove the debris. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Due to the collapse, slow and fast trains on the Western Line have been halted. Traffic has been temporarily suspended below and above the bridge as well.

The Mumbai Police tweeted, “Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. Trains on the western line are affected. BMC, Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support. Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now.”