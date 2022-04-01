Mumbai: Food delivery man arrested for theft is convict in murder case

The Kurar police recently arrested a man working for a food delivery app in a theft case only to find that he was a convict in the murder case of a five-year-old boy in 2012. He was out on parole when he was arrested in the theft case. Manish Gaud, after his conviction, was serving time in Nagpur jail. He was granted parole eight months ago amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police said the theft took place on March 25, when the complainant, a delivery boy from a courier service, had gone to Raheja Complex in Malad (East) to drop a parcel. His vehicle was parked near the building. In the meantime, Gaud, who had gone to the building to deliver food, stole some e-commerce parcels from the complainant’s vehicle and fled.

Based on CCTV camera footage, the police tracked down Gaud, a Charkop resident. “We learnt he is a murder convict and is out on parole,” said Somnath Gharge, DCP (Zone 12).