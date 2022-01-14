Mumbai: Food delivery man arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver with SUV

A 23-year-old food delivery man was arrested after he rammed his SUV into stationary auto-rickshaws leading to the death of the driver of one of the vehicles in Andheri (West) Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Jain temple on the SV Road in Andheri (west). The police said the rickshaws were parked in a no parking zone.

The police said the accused took the victims to the hospital and also informed the police about the incident.

The complainant, Indrajit Yadav, a rickshaw driver, and the deceased, Jayesh Shatriya, were chatting when the SUV driven by Vijay Govilkar, 23, crashed into the rickshaws.

Shatriya and Yadav suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where Shatriya was declared dead and Yadav is said to be in a stable condition. Govilkar, a resident of Vile Parle, told the police that he was out with the car for a joy ride with two of his friends.

A police officer said, “It was an old second-hand car and the batteries of the car were weak. The accused claims he had bought the car recently and the vehicle’s brakes failed leading to the accident. The car is still registered in the name of its owner from whom Govilkar bought it.”

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 A, 279 and 338 against Govilkar.