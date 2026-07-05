Mumbai floods: Roads shut, train, Metro services hit, red alert issued

Amid a red alert and high tide, torrential rain crippled life in Mumbai on Saturday.

With over 200-mm rain lashing pockets of the city in a span of 10 hours, traffic came to a standstill and people were left wading through knee-deep waters after the Mogra nalla and its associated drains overflowed in the western suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

The inundated streets nudged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enforce road closures across suburbs like Andheri, Vikhroli and Chembur.

In no respite from the downpour, heavy showers continued to sweep the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Saturday. The Met had issued a red alert for Saturday.

Data from the weather department and BMC’s automatic weather stations showed between 8 am and 6 pm, Vikhroli area received 247-mm rain, Powai logged 240 mm, 220 mm in Chincholi and 208 mm in Andheri. In the neighbouring district of Navi Mumbai, over 180 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm in Airoli, followed by 155 mm rain in Digha and 143 mm rain in Koparkhairne.

According to IMD records, the Santacruz station recorded 164 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Traffic takes a hit

Throwing life out of gear in the suburbs, Mogra nalla — a key drain flowing through Andheri east and west before finally emptying into the Arabian sea through the Versova creek — started overflowing around noon on Saturday. Alongside, drains associated with the Mogra drainage network also started to overflow. As the drain breached the normal levels, its water spilled onto the streets along Andheri subway as well as the adjoining carriageways like SV road in Andheri and Link road among others.

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Throwing life out of gear in the suburbs, Mogra nalla — a key drain flowing through Andheri east and west before finally emptying into the Arabian sea through the Versova creek — started overflowing around noon on Saturday. Alongside, drains associated with the Mogra drainage network also started to overflow.

As the drain breached the normal levels, its water spilled onto the streets along Andheri subway as well as the adjoining carriageways like SV road in Andheri and Link road among others. With continuous showers battering the region, the floodwater on the streets did not recede leaving the entire belt waterlogged for several hours. In what added to the civic woes were the 4.26-metre high tides at 2.50 pm.

Railway affected

The unabated spells took a toll on railway and metro services during the day. According to officials, railway services were impeded along the Central and Western lines. Along the western line, rainwater flooded the railway track sections between Virar and Nalasopara delaying rail services by nearly 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the central railway’s main line services between Kalyan and CSMT were delayed by 20-25 minutes while trains along the Harbour line ran with a delay of 10-15 minutes.

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The IMD has forecast no signs of slowdown in rain across the Mumbai Metropolitan region until Monday morning. Mumbai and its neighbouring districts will remain under a red alert through Sunday, after which rain is likely to subside.