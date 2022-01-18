Mumbai: Flood mitigation project at Kings Circle to undergo cost escalation

After a cost escalation of the underground water tank project at Hindmata, now, the flood mitigation project at Kings Circle will also see a rise in the contract cost from the initial Rs 14 crore to Rs 21 crore.

The cost escalation comes after it was found that the project site has several underground utilities that need to be moved to other locations. The Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently cleared a proposal for the cost escalation.

An official from the BMC said “The civic body is in the process of laying the stormwater pipeline but the contractor found that there are high-tension electricity cables, gas pipelines and others in the path of the construction which need to be moved. A consultant will conduct a survey of all the utilities and suggest a plan to displace them.”

The BMC had taken up the project at Kings Circle and Gandhi Market to tackle flooding in the monsoon by laying a 900-mm storm water drain pipeline to pump out accumulated rainwater in the nearest nullah.

Both Kings Circle and Gandhi Market are flood-prone areas and like Hindmata, they too witness hours of waterlogging.