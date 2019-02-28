Mumbai: Flights cancelled, re-routed; fares go up

Sixteen flights to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) were cancelled on Wednesday after the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in the morning restricting operations at nine airports in the northern parts of the country after heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

However, by 3 pm, another NOTAM was issued cancelling the earlier one and stating that operations had been restored.

The nine airports are, Pithoragarh, Amritsar, Pathankot, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shimla, Kangra and Manali. In all, 40 flights across the country were cancelled and airlines issued statements informing travellers of delays in several sectors.

Meanwhile, travel booking websites showed a significant jump in airfares from Mumbai to Delhi and Srinagar. For north-bound flights, including the busiest route, Mumbai-Delhi, the airfares saw a rise of up to 20 to 30 per cent for the next two days, data from booking websites indicated.

One-way fares ranged from Rs 13,000 to 24,000 on Thursday. A senior official from Jet Airways said that due to cancellation of many flights, there was a hike in fares. Officials from booking portals said fares may normalise by the end of March. According to information from Jet Airways, nearly 18 of its domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday. Its portal showed five flights, Mumbai-Chandigarh, Chandigarh-Mumbai, Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dehradun and Dehradun-Mumbai, had been cancelled. According to EaseMyTrip.com data, fares on the Mumbai-Delhi and Mumbai-Srinagar routes are expected to rise in the next few days.

Mumbai-Srinagar return fare, which is usually in the Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 range for one person, was Rs 25,000 and above on Wednesday, for flights scheduled on Thursday onwards, the portal showed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jet Airways said: “In line with the instructions received from the Delhi ATC regarding airport closure, Jet Airways’ flight operations to/from Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh have been suspended until further notice. Consequently, the airline’s flights between Delhi and Srinagar of date has already been cancelled”.

Air India, in its statement, said: “Due to tension between India and Pakistan our inbound and outbound flights coming from the USA and Europe for Delhi are being re-routed through Ahmedabad and Mumbai. And some of the flights are being re-routed through Dubai and Sharjah and flying time of flights will increase which will lead to delay in flights.”

Nishant Pittie the co-founder and CEO of EaseMytrip.com told The Indian Express: “We are seeing that the fares have doubled, compared to normal fares, for the next two days for sectors like Jammu, Dehradun, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Pathankot and Leh due to flight cancellations. The cancellations have also increasing by 50 to 55 per cent, due to the tension between India and Pakistan close to the north region”.