Flight delays spur 10 per cent airfare on key routes, suggest travel websites

Flights coming to and departing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai are seeing an average delay of 45 minutes as airport authorities are upgrading landing facilities.

There has been a 10 per cent rise in ticket fares of Mumbai-bound flights on key routes due to delays, suggests data from travel websites.

“Owing to the upgradation work of the instrument landing systems (ILS) at Mumbai airport, several flights have been delayed over the past few days. Today, about eight per cent of the inbound flights and 14 per cent outbound flights were delayed. About 23 per cent of the total number of travellers that fly in or out of Mumbai airport had been affected. The most affected air travel sectors are Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said Aloke Bajpai, CEO, Ixigo.

Bajpai added, “We have also noticed a spike in fares, even for the non-peak travel hours. While fares for flights to Mumbai have increased by about 10 per cent, fares for flights from Mumbai have increased by about 19 per cent. We hope the situation stabilises soon.”

On Monday, economy class ticket fares of a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi, scheduled for May 21, was Rs 9,129 and Rs 5,353 for May 30, which travel experts say is higher than the usual cost. Airport authorities are upgrading the ILS to improve night landing facilities at the airport. A Notice to Airmen has been issued to airline authorities to inform of the delay.

Manheer Sethi, co-founder of travel site Travkart, said, “Hundreds of flights have reported a delay of 30 minutes to an hour. We are getting so many calls inquiring about the flight and delay status. Some of them are even requesting cancellations or change of dates.”

Rhea Somani, a passenger planning to fly to Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday, said the delays had led to higher air fares. “As I need to fly urgently to Delhi, so, I might as well pay the sum.” The situation is expected to continue till June 5.

