Mumbai flesh trade racket: Woman held, 3 rescued

A woman was arrested on Friday for forcing women and girls into flesh trade. The social service unit of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch also rescued two women and one minor girl working in television and web series.

Police officers said that as part of their campaign against illegal sex trafficking, they received a tip off about Mumbai resident Priya Sharma, who is allegedly a woman trafficker involved in a sex racket. “She was in touch with three main racketeers, identified as Aavesh, Vinay and Kuldeep,” said an officer.

Following the tip-off, police officers posed as customers and contacted Sharma, asking her to come to a posh hotel in Andheri. “The woman arrived with two women and a minor girl. While she was arrested, we learnt that the three we rescued were actors,” said an officer.

“Sharma had started a tour and travel business, Vinayak Vacation & Holidays, with the help Aavesh, Vinay and Kuldeep. They are all involved in sex racket,” the officer added.

