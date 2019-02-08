Mumbai: Five-year-old girl’s body found

A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on Thursday morning. The girl’s naked body was found within 100 m of the spot from where she reportedly missing. Police are investigating if she was sexually assaulted before being strangulated.

According to police officers, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday. The girl had been sleeping with her parents on the ground floor of a building. “Her father woke up at 5 am and noticed that his five-year-old daughter was missing. He and his family members started looking for the minor,” said a police officer.

After a two-hour search, the family reported the incident at the local police station. The police then launched a search for the five-year-old, along with a dog squad.

Meanwhile, around 8.30am, the police were informed about a child’s body, spotted 100 m away from the place where the family was sleeping.

“We have started scrutinising CCTV footage from the shops in the area. In one clip, we can see an unknown person holding the minor and walking towards a secluded lane,” said an officer. The lane where the body was spotted is deserted at night.

The police have registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and awaiting the post-mortem report.

“We found strangulation marks on the neck. While preliminary reports suggest that the girl was raped and murdered, we will wait for the autopsy findings to add the relevant sections of the law,” said an officer.

More than six teams were formed to locate the accused. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe into the case.