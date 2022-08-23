Mumbai five-star hotel receives bomb threat, FIR registered

A first information report (FIR) was filed at Sahar police station after a prominent five-star hotel in the western suburbs of Mumbai received a bomb threat on Monday evening, the police said.
An unidentified man called the hotel and said that bombs were placed at four places in the building and asked for Rs 5 crore to diffuse them, an official revealed. While it appeared to be a hoax call, the police said that they carried out searches in the hotel as a precautionary measure and added that nothing suspicious was found.
The FIR has been registered under sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.
The threat to the hotel comes days after the Mumbai Police received another threat message regarding a 26/11 type terror attack in the city. No arrests have been made yet in that case.
