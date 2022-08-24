Two held from Gujarat for bomb threat at Mumbai five-star hotel

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two men from Gujarat’s Valsad for allegedly making a bomb threat and an extortion call to a prominent five-star hotel in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday evening.
The duo called the hotel and said that bombs were placed at four places in the building and asked for Rs 5 crore to defuse them, a police official said.
“We have arrested two people and we will produce them before a magistrate court today,” Sanjay Govilkar, senior inspector at Sahar police station, said.
A first information report (FIR) was registered at Sahar police station as the hotel falls under its jurisdiction. The FIR was registered under sections 336 (act endangering human life or personal safety) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.
Earlier, a police official had said that it appeared to be a hoax call. Nevertheless, the police carried out a search at the hotel and said that nothing suspicious was found.
The threat call came days after another threat message was received by the Mumbai Police on its WhatsApp number warning of a 26/11-type terror attack in the city. No arrests have been made in that case as yet.
