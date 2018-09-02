Mumbai: Five schoolgirls who went missing traced

Police had registered a kidnapping case as the five are minors, aged between 13 and 14 years. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Police had registered a kidnapping case as the five are minors, aged between 13 and 14 years. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

A day after five girls from a Colaba convent school went missing, four of them were traced at Kurla railway station, while the fifth girl returned home on her own late Saturday night. Police said the girls decide to run away after they failed in their unit tests and feared punishment from their parents.

Assistant Commissioner of police Subhash Khanvilkar (Colaba division) said: “The girls kept roaming in the city till late on Friday. They even went up to Thane railway station and returned to Dadar. They sat outside Mahim church for the whole night from where the fifth girl informed them that she was going with her relative and she left. However, later on Saturday, when she was informed that their parents were happily accepting them even she came home.” The parents had registered a complaint with the Colaba police 8 pm on Friday.

Police had registered a kidnapping case as the five are minors, aged between 13 and 14 years. “We started investigating accordingly,” said an officer. The girls were difficult to trace as none of them carried mobile phones.

“We kept following the CCTV trail. They were seen at a promenade in Marine Drive, then they went walking up till Malabar Hill and later on Saturday, the five were located at Dadar station,” said an investigator. The five were last traced at a hanging garden in Malabar Hill, the investigators said. However, on Saturday afternoon, mother of one of the girls got a call from an unknown woman, who said that her daughter was with her.

The mother said, “I asked the women to hand over the phone to my daughter. As soon as she said ‘hello’, the police snatched the phone from me and started talking to the caller.” The caller told the parents that there were only four girls with her and she was getting them to CST station.

“A police team was then sent to CST station and the four were brought to Colaba police station,” said another parent.

It turned out that the woman caller was a relative of police constable posted at the Cuffe Parade police station.

The constable was present at the Kurla station when they spotted the girls and the call to one of the girl’s mother was made.

