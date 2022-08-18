scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Mumbai: Five roads in Dadar to be shut tomorrow for Dahi Handi celebrations

The vehicular movement shall be restricted from 7 am to 11 pm on account of the Janmashtami celebrations.

A group of boys participate in Dahi Handi celebrations. (File)

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an order Thursday stating that five roads in the Dadar area of central Mumbai shall be shut for vehicular movement for ‘Dahi Handi’ programmes, which are associated with Janmashtami celebrations, on Friday. The vehicular movement shall be shut on five roads in Dadar from 7 am till 11 pm.

Ranade Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from Paneri junction to Dadar (west) railway station; De Silva Road shall be closed from Visava hotel to Dadar (west) railway station; M C Jawale Road shall be closed from Kabutra Khana to Dadar (west) railway station; new Prabhadevi road shall be closed from Dhanmil naka and Rajabhau Desai road will be closed from Prabhadevi Naka to Appasaheb Marathe road.

Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central) who issued the order, said that the Dahi Handi festival would be celebrated all over Mumbai and various political parties have organised lots of Dahi Handi programmes in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic division.

More from Mumbai

“Due to the programmes, the vehicular traffic on a few roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to issue an order for traffic management,” said Roushan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:18:23 pm
Next Story

CUET Phase 4: Papers postponed at two centres in Delhi on day 2; students report issues with admit cards

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati
Avijit Pathak writes

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement