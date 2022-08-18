Mumbai: Five roads in Dadar to be shut tomorrow for Dahi Handi celebrations

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an order Thursday stating that five roads in the Dadar area of central Mumbai shall be shut for vehicular movement for ‘Dahi Handi’ programmes, which are associated with Janmashtami celebrations, on Friday. The vehicular movement shall be shut on five roads in Dadar from 7 am till 11 pm.
Ranade Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from Paneri junction to Dadar (west) railway station; De Silva Road shall be closed from Visava hotel to Dadar (west) railway station; M C Jawale Road shall be closed from Kabutra Khana to Dadar (west) railway station; new Prabhadevi road shall be closed from Dhanmil naka and Rajabhau Desai road will be closed from Prabhadevi Naka to Appasaheb Marathe road.
Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central) who issued the order, said that the Dahi Handi festival would be celebrated all over Mumbai and various political parties have organised lots of Dahi Handi programmes in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic division.
“Due to the programmes, the vehicular traffic on a few roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to issue an order for traffic management,” said Roushan.
