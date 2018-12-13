Mumbai: Five puppies stuffed in plastic baskets found in bus; driver, cleaner held

Five puppies stuffed in plastic baskets were found in the luggage compartment at the bottom of an interstate bus in Mulund last week. The driver and cleaner of the bus have been arrested.

Police said the bus that arrived from Indore was intercepted in Mulund East on the basis of a tip-off from an animal rights NGO, Benevolent Association for Welfare.

Police and an NGO official, Chetan Sharma, searched the bus and found two pink plastic baskets in the luggage compartment at the bottom of the bus. Inside, they found five puppies. Neither did the driver and cleaner have a health certificate to transport the animals nor did they feed the puppies.

An official at Navghar police station said the driver, identified as 43-year-old Sukhjitsingh Rajendrasingh, told them that a passenger at Indore handed over the baskets to them in Indore. He and the cleaner, identified as 48-year-old Ranjitsingh Rajendrasingh, were to transport the puppies and hand them over to an as yet unidentified person in Sion. The duo was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.