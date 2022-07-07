Mumbai: Five pet puppies ‘killed by poisoning’ in Kandivali

The Samta Nagar police in Mumbai have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person for allegedly killing five puppies, owned by a 69-year-old woman, by poisoning them in Kandivali (east). The woman alleged that she suspects her neighbour, a 35-year-old man, might have killed the dogs as he used to pick fights with her over the pets frequently.

The complainant, Janka Udmale, a resident of Saptashrungi society in the Lokhandwala area lives with her husband, son and mother, and the family runs a general store, according to the police.

According to the woman’s complaint, she owned two dogs which gave birth to 15 puppies eight months ago and she started taking care of them. On July 3, around 8 pm, five of the puppies suddenly fell ill and died with foam and blood coming out of their mouths, she told the police.

After the woman alerted the control room, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. They registered the FIR on July 5 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, section 11 (treating animals cruelly).

No arrest has been made so far in the case and the police are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity for clues.