Mumbai: Five of a gang held for murder, weapons recovered

Police arrested five members of a gang from Narpoli on Sunday for an alleged murder and murder bid and recovered two countrymade pistols and other weapons.

Advertising

Police said they were investigating a murder bid on 30-year-old Arjun Sarkar.

“The accused, 32-year-old Dulal Mandal, had shot Sarkar and while looking into this case, we discovered that he and four of his friends had formed a gang. They were also extorting money from local businessmen and were wanted for a murder in Shahpur,” said a senior police official.

The other accused were identified as Hiraman Gangwasi, Beniram Nuner, Rajesh Kalicharan Karotia and Prabhakar Singh.

Advertising

The gang was also wanted for the murder of a cab driver, Arvind Dixit.

“The accused booked Dixit’s cab to go to Nashik, shot him on the way, dumped him on the road and stole his vehicle,” added the police official.