Mumbai: Five months on, BMC yet to set up waste converters, vermi-composting units

The BMC had, in March, decided to start the project in four of its markets — the flower and vegetable markets at Dadar and one each at Malad and Borivali. The four markets produce around 27.5 metric tonnes of waste. (Photo: Narendra Vaskar) The BMC had, in March, decided to start the project in four of its markets — the flower and vegetable markets at Dadar and one each at Malad and Borivali. The four markets produce around 27.5 metric tonnes of waste. (Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

FIVE MONTHS after the BMC decided to set up vermi-composting units and waste converters in four of its markets, the project is yet to take off.

The BMC had, in March, decided to start the project in four of its markets — the flower and vegetable markets at Dadar and one each at Malad and Borivali. The four markets produce around 27.5 metric tonnes of waste. Officials are still awaiting approval of civic standing committee for installation of organic waste converters in these markets on a trial basis before implementing it in other BMC-run vegetable markets.

Nidhi Chaudhari, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special), said: “We want to ensure that while we have been making big housing societies and other commercial bulk waste generators to segregate and compost the wet waste generated in their premises, we too will convert the waste generated at BMC-owned markets. This will reduce the total amount of waste generated.”

Asked about the delay, she said: “I think even work order for the project has been issued. The delay is because of the monsoon. Hence, installation of waste converters will begin after monsoon.”

In June last year, the BMC had made it mandatory for all housing societies and hotels that produce over 100 kg of waste daily or have an area of or above 20,000 square metre to start segregating garbage and compost wet waste from October 2. These societies were asked to set up composting units on their premises. Many had then requested for an extension. The BMC had extended the deadline up to January 2018. Post the deadline, it had stopped collecting wet waste from the bulk generators. The cost of this project is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App