Mumbai: Five months after disfigured body of man found, police zero in on suspect

NEARLY FIVE months after an unidentified body was found outside a crematorium in Mulund, Mumbai Police has identified the deceased and are in the process of seeking the custody of a suspect.

The suspect, Yogesh Rane, who was a colleague of the deceased, was arrested by Navghar police in Mulund in another case after he allegedly attempted to murder another colleague at the same spot outside the crematorium with a hammer.

Police later found Rane was also involved in the murder of a woman in Raigad in 2014.

A senior officer said the deceased, whose disfigured body was found on January 22 this year, appears to be of Vijay Yadav. He was a waiter at a restaurant in Mulund (west) and his brother has identified the body to be that of Yadav based on a mark on his thumb.

“We have sent samples of the deceased and his brother to the Forensic Science Laboratory to confirm his identity. However, his brother seems to be sure the body belongs to Vijay,” an officer said, adding that they will soon be seeking the custody of Rane, who is currently behind bars in the attempt to murder case since the first week of May.

Giving details about the investigation, the officer said that while the murder took place in January, they received a call in May about a person attacking another person. When police reached the spot, they found Rane had attacked his colleague Navraj Regmi with a hammer outside a graveyard behind Kelkar college in Mulund (east).

“Since it was the same spot where the earlier murder had taken place, we got suspicious. Even the body found in January had been attacked with a hammer-like weapon,” he said.

During investigation, it came to light that Rane and Regmi were both employed at a restaurant outside Mulund station (west). “When we checked with the restaurant manager, he told us that since January 25 one of his employees had not reported to work,” the officer said. “Since the body had been found on January 29, we got suspicious,” he added.

Police then got details of the missing employee from the manager who was identified as Vijay Yadav. Police contacted Yadav’s brother in UP who came to the city last week. In the absence of any identity proof, police had contacted the KEM hospital where a skull reimposition technique was used to make a sketch of the deceased’s face as even since his face had been disfigured. Nearly 5,000 photographs of the sketches had been put up across Mulund to identify him.