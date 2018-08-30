Mumbai: Five men who posed as I-T officials to carry out robbery arrested

The police have so far recovered Rs 2.75 lakh cash, the stolen gold and weapon used in the crime. (Representational Image) The police have so far recovered Rs 2.75 lakh cash, the stolen gold and weapon used in the crime. (Representational Image)

Five men were arrested recently for allegedly robbing Rs 3 lakh in cash and 100 gm gold jewellery from the house of a real estate agent in Mira Road area by posing as Income-Tax (I-T) officials earlier this month.

The incident took place on August 5 when three men showed up at Govind Singh’s house at Omkar Towers in Kashimira. Claiming to be I-T officials, they said they were there to search his home as part of an inquiry into “his undeclared wealth”.

The police said that as soon as the men were shown inside by Singh, they threatened him and his wife with a pistol and asked them to open a safe where cash and jewellery was stored. “After putting the valuables in a bag, the accused bound and gagged Singh and his wife with nylon ropes and bedsheets, and fled,” said a senior officer from Thane rural police. Singh and his wife managed to free themselves, then they called the police.

On the basis of the description of the men provided by the victims, the Kashimira police and the local crime branch unit launched a search for them.

Inspector Vyankat Andhale of the local crime branch said that on the basis of a tip-off, the police intercepted the main accused, Fayyaz Kazi (47), in Pune on Sunday.

Following his arrest, the police also arrested Salim Ansari (21), a native of Burhanpur city, Madhya Pradesh, and Imran Ali (25) of Mumbra. Andhale said that the trio had posed as I-T officials.

The police then arrested Mira Road residents Manav Singh and Shoaib Munshi, both aged 19. “These two youths had done a thorough recce, finding out where Singh lives and works, how much money he earns, how many people live in his house and at what time he goes to and returns from work. They had told Kazi that there was a high probability of finding a lot of money in Singh’s home,” Andhale said.

The police have so far recovered Rs 2.75 lakh cash, the stolen gold and weapon used in the crime.

