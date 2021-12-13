scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
Mumbai: Five injured as lift collapses in Andheri

The lift collapsed in a 16-storey building at Mahakali Caves in Andheri East on Monday afternoon. All the injured are stable.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 13, 2021 3:58:23 pm
The incident happened in building no. 1 of SRA complex on Azad Road, Gondivali.

Five persons were injured as a lift collapsed in a 16-storey building at Mahakali Caves in Andheri East on Monday afternoon. All the injured are stable. The cause of the mishap is not known.

According to the disaster management control of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident happened at 12.52 pm and the BMC was informed at 1.40 pm. The incident happened in building no. 1 of SRA complex on Azad Road, Gondivali.

The police, fire brigade and ward staff were alerted and all the injured were taken to Aditya nursing Home, said the disaster management control room.

