Mumbai: Five, including 2 juveniles, held for snatching phones from railway commuters

(Representational Image)

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Vasai Road, has nabbed five people, including two juveniles, for allegedly snatching mobile phones from railway commuters by attacking them with sticks while perched on poles along the track. From 10 cellphones recovered from the accused, GRP officials said they found selfies taken by the accused of them standing on the poles after committing the offences.

The police took action after repeated instances of passengers travelling to Diva from Vasai Road being hit by such “fatka gangs”. “Soon after the train pulled out of platform 1 at Vasai Road and reached about 150 metres, where it slowed down for a curve, the passengers were attacked,” a Vasai Road GRP officer said.

The police received their first clue from a resident of a nearby building, who spotted a few men perched on poles, and took photos of them as they were jumping the tracks to get out of the railway premises. Policemen were deployed in plainclothes to look for the suspects. On February 5, three men who were later identified as Luv Vishwakarma (20), Rahul Rawat (19) and Akash Batware (20) were spotted by policemen near the tracks and nabbed.

After questioning, the GRP tracked down the two juveniles who were also allegedly involved in the gang, said the officer.

Of the five accused, everyone except Rahul would go to the tracks. Batware and Vishwakarma would climb the poles while the two juveniles would keep a lookout. The four would then take the stolen mobile phones to Rahul to get them repaired in case they were damaged.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Nikam along with Assistant Police Inspector of Vasai Road, Darshan Patil, used the stolen mobile phones to trace their owners, said GRP sources, adding that they are also on the lookout for other complainants.

“The three (adult) accused have been given 12 days of police custody while the juveniles are in the children’s room,” Nikam told The Indian Express.

