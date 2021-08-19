Mumbai: Five ‘fake doctors’ arrested in Shivaji Nagar

August 19, 2021 12:14:46 pm
The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested five ‘fake doctors’ in Shivaji Nagar.
An officer said that the team simultaneously raided five clinics in the area based on a tip-off. The police were accompanied by a team of doctors.
The team verified the details of the persons practising as doctors and found that they did not have any medical qualifications to do so.
An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station and the five accused aged between 43 and 59 were placed under arrest.
Even in the past, several persons without any qualifications to practise as a doctor have been arrested from the low-income Shivaji Nagar area.
