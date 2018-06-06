Mumbai: Five dummy candidates held during constable recruitment test

Police on Tuesday arrested five dummy candidates from as many locations where the Mumbai Police had conducted written exam for its constable recruitment drive.

Cases of impersonation were registered at Bhandup, L T Marg, Malad, M H B Colony and Vakola police stations. A senior police officer said that authorities at the exam centres in south and suburban Mumbai detected the fraud soon after the exam had begun.

“To eliminate impersonation, we had insisted that the selected candidates should bring their hall tickets from their physical tests. However, several candidates had not carried the same today,” the officer added. According to the police, the dummy candidates were caught when exam invigilators noticed that their faces did not match those printed on the hall tickets. Legal action has been initiated against the accused, the police said.

