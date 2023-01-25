Mumbai five degree cooler than normal; temp expected to increase over next two days

Mumbai remained about five degree cooler than normal Wednesday, keeping with the trend of the past few days. The maximum temperature in the city Wednesday was 26 degree Celsius and the minimum was 15.6 degree Celsius.

Weather experts, however, said the city will get warmer in the next two days but experience another dip over the weekend.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said: “Temperature in the city is likely to rise Thursday and Friday, as the influence of westerly winds increases and cold winds from the north are restricted. Already there has been a marginal increase in the minimum temperature in the city – from 14.8 degree Celsius Tuesday to 15.6 degree Celsius Wednesday.”

According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature in the city will shoot up to 18 degree Celsius by Saturday, after which it will drop again Sunday.

On Wednesday, the wind speed in the city remained between 11 kmph and 15 kmph, and the humidity was recorded at 72.

However, in contrast to Mumbai, other Maharashtra cities known to be cooler recorded higher day temperatures. Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius. Nashik recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius.