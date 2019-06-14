Mumbai: Five-day-old ‘abducted’ from hospital

A five-day-old boy was allegedly abducted from the Nair hospital on Thursday. Police said the boy’s mother was recuperating in ward number 7 of the hospital when an unknown woman walked out of the hospital with the newborn.

Police said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm.

The investigating team said they had recovered the CCTV footage in which the woman, who was in a sky blue salwar- kameez, was spotted picking up the boy and walking out of the hospital. Senior Inspector Savlaram Agawane of Agripada police station said, “We have registered a case of kidnapping and are looking for the woman. The mother of the newborn was sleeping when the incident took place.”

Police said after the mother noticed that her newborn was missing, she informed the hospital authorities, who then passed on the information to the Agripada police station following which the case was registered.

“We have inquired with the hospital staff and the people who were visiting the hospital but nobody identified her. So, we think that the woman entered the hospital with the intention to kidnap a child,” said an officer.