Mumbai: Five dacoits among seven held for robbing man of jewellery worth Rs 46.50 lakh inside BEST bus

Andheri Police recently arrested seven people, including five alleged dacoits, who robbed a man of his bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 46.50 lakh in a moving BEST bus in Andheri (east) on July 19. “We have recovered gold valuables worth Rs 24.28 lakh and further probe is on to recover the rest of the amount,” said Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), zone 10.

The complainant, Madhukar Kavinkar, 44, is an employee of Patel Industries in Dahisar (East) and was entrusted with the work of carrying gold ornaments to Zaveri Bazaar. “On July 19, Kavinkar boarded a BEST bus from Dahisar to go to Zaveri Bazaar. The accused had already done a recce of the factory where Kavinkar works. Some of the dacoits got into the same bus after him while others got in at Borivali. Around nine to 10 accused were in the BEST bus to execute the robbery,” an official said.

“When the bus reached Gundavali bus stop at western express highway in Andheri (east), one of the accused pulled the bag and the other accused blocked the complainant’s way, helping the bag snatcher to escape. The other accused also misled the complainant by showing wrong directions in which the snatcher fled,” said Vijay Belge, senior inspector of Andheri police station.

With the help of CCTV footages, police got crucial leads and managed to trace the five accused to Madhya Pradesh border. The accused have been identified as Mahendra More, 45, Manoj Medhe, 33, Amin Shaikh, 49 (the bag snatcher), Shashikant Kolvalkar, 63 and Vijaykumar Gupta, 38. “We arrested two more accused from Jalore, Rajasthan who helped to melt and sell the gold ornaments,” said Digamabar Pagar, police sub inspector. These accused were identified as Manish Darji, 34, and Shaitan Singh Rajput, 38.