Mumbai: Five college students arrested for beating man, leading to his death

“The accused had passed comments against her... she went and complained to Manas More,” said an officer. (Representational)

Five college students were arrested on Sunday by the Vakola police for allegedly beating a man, leading to his death.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Mayur Giridhar Joshi (28), would often follow and harass a 19-year-old woman, due to which the five college students confronted him, leading to his death on Thursday night.

The police identified one of the accused as Manas More (19), the woman’s friend. “The accused had passed comments against her… she went and complained to Manas More,” said an officer.

Following this, More called his four friends and confronted Joshi near Datta Mandir in Vakola. A heated argument ensued, resulting in a fight with More and his friends beating Joshi with batons.

Joshi was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

A case of murder and rioting has been registered. “The five accused have been arrested and further investigation is on,” said the officer.

