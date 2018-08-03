Mumbai: Five arrested for performing stunts on moving train

The railway police arrested five youths on Thursday for allegedly performing stunts in a moving train and stealing mobile phones belonging to commuters near Wadala. The accused allegedly shot videos of each other performing stunts, the police said.

According to Wadala Railway Police, one of the accused was hanging from the door of a train compartment and snatched the phone of a commuter who was standing on a platform, while the others cheered him on. “They would stand on the footboard of the train and hang outside. They performed stunts like touching poles and people from the moving train. We have arrested them and seized the phone that one of the accused had stolen,” said an officer.

The arrested youths are part of a bigger group that has allegedly inconvenienced railway commuters for a few weeks. “These are 18 to 20 year old men who perform stunts while recording videos or clicking selfies. They even attack railway workers on the tracks and have been accused of stealing phones from commuters,” a senior officer said.

