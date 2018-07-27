Mumbai: Fitness classes after office hours a hit with working professionals

Instructor Priyanka Niwas says the class is popular with people in their 20s-30s and include freelance professionals, among others. (Representational) Instructor Priyanka Niwas says the class is popular with people in their 20s-30s and include freelance professionals, among others. (Representational)

By Pia Krishnankutty

With most working professionals able to find time to exercise only after office hours, several gyms and yoga institutes in the city are offering classes to suit their timings. For instance, Bharat Thakur Artistic Yoga holds a weight-loss class, R.E.D. (reduce every day), from 8.15 pm to 9.15 pm in Bandra. Instructor Priyanka Niwas says the class is popular with people in their 20s-30s and include freelance professionals, among others.

“You would think that people would be too tired to exercise after a long day at work, but all our R.E.D clients are full of energy to lose inches off their body,” adds Niwas. The classes are held every night from Monday to Thursday.

Similarly, many working professionals in media, public relations and advertising form the core clientele at Fusion Yoga’s 8-9 pm classes, which mix high cardio exercises with yoga. Payal Jashnani Singh (26), a trainer at the Bandra establishment, says, “A lot of mothers come in the morning while working professionals prefer evening. The latter lot say they feel more alert after working out. Since most of them are young, the high-intensity fusion classes are popular at night,” she adds. The high-intensity classes combine hatha, ashtanga yoga or power yoga with pilates, functional training and even TRX, involving Roman rings and rope equipment.

Bolsters, ropes, belts and straps are used at Revival Yoga’s post-6 pm classes. Owner and instructor Daya John sees a lot of working women and IT professionals aged 23-45 years who attend these sessions after work. “That one hour in the evening is more of a detox for people who sit at a desk the whole day. We use a lot of hatha yoga and body twists to work muscles barely attended to in a 9 to 5 lifestyle,” says John.

Amisha Shah, who runs Namaste Yoga Classes in Khar West, says most clients for her night classes are working women and homemakers aged 18-35 years. “We practise meditation and pranayamas in these classes,” she says.

Bandra West resident Nirmala Krishnakumar, who attends Shah’s classes, prefers going later in the day as mornings are spent preparing her children for school. Similarly, 31-year-old lawyer Ishita Sehgal has adapted to practising yoga at the end of the day.

