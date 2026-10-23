They rise at 4 am to feed Mumbai. Now, BEST is shutting them out over ‘smell’

Every morning, Kunda Chandrakant Chachar boards the 4.10 am BEST bus from Khar Danda to Sassoon Dock, where she buys 8-10 kg of fish to sell at the market opposite Matunga’s Citylight cinema. After transporting the fish by tempo, she sells it in two shifts, from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm, fitting household chores into the afternoon break.

For decades, this has been the routine of Koli fisherwomen in Khar Danda, many of whom depend on BEST buses to reach Mumbai’s fish markets. But ever since the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking replaced non-AC buses on routes A-51, A-56 and A-200 with AC services in October 2025, the women allege they have increasingly been denied entry over claims they smell of fish.

“Conductors block the doors, saying the smell will inconvenience other commuters,” Chachar says. The women point to the irony of being turned away in a city where fish is a staple and fisherwomen supply its markets. Sassoon Dock reportedly handles nearly 150 tonnes of fish and seafood daily, with nearly 80 per cent of the catch sold and transported across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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BEST officials deny that passengers are barred because of their occupation (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) BEST officials deny that passengers are barred because of their occupation (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Kolis are among Mumbai’s earliest inhabitants. Traditionally, men went out to sea to fish while women sold the catch on land. But coastal reclamation and infrastructure development have affected fishing in the city’s creeks, prompting many women to source fish from trawlers at Sassoon Dock.

Affordable public transport remains central to their livelihoods. Seventy-year-old Sita Kamalcha recalls travelling with her mother on BEST buses decades ago, when the fare for the roughly hour-long journey between Parel’s Bhoiwada fish market and Khar Danda was four annas, or 25 paise. Today, she says, the fare is nearly Rs 30, while access to buses has become increasingly uncertain.

BEST officials deny that passengers are barred because of their occupation. “As per regulations, fisherfolk are allowed to travel by bus as long as they pack the fish in proper containers,” a senior official said. The official added that restrictions could arise when large baskets leaked water and inconvenienced other passengers.

The women dispute this explanation, alleging that conductors sometimes refuse them entry even when they are not carrying fish. Lata Kunde, 60, says she was forced off an A-200 bus nearly two months ago while returning home. She alleges that staff threw out her basket without checking its contents, which included personal belongings such as glass bangles and a wallet.

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The alleged restrictions have pushed some women towards costlier alternatives. Some change out of their traditional Nauvari sarees during afternoon breaks in an attempt to avoid lingering fish odour. Others pool money to hire shared taxis, paying Rs 50-70 per person for a one-way trip, compared with Rs 20-30 by BEST bus.

The women say boarding buses is relatively easier early in the morning, but difficulties arise during afternoon and late-night journeys. Chachar alleges that after reaching the Citylight bus stop around 10 pm, she sometimes waits until 11 pm for a bus to Khar Danda. Scheduled intervals are 45-60 minutes on route A-200 and around 30 minutes on A-51.

Introduced in the 1950s, the routes have long served Koli women travelling to markets across Mumbai. Local corporator Chintamani Niwate has raised concerns over the withdrawal of non-AC services, poor frequency and alleged discrimination by BEST staff.

“Alienating fisherwomen from affordable public transport is unfair,” he says, adding that he has repeatedly written to the administration.

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BEST provides a 24-hour helpline and complaint boxes at bus termini for passengers to report staff misconduct. Officials say first-time complaints may result in a warning, while subsequent offences could invite suspensions of one to two days, depending on their severity.

BEST Committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said every person had the right to use public transport, irrespective of profession or income. She said the matter would be looked into if such incidents were occurring.