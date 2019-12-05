Mumbai: First phase of restoration over, Bazaar Gate police station joins city’s heritage club

The building was inaugurated on November 15. The building was inaugurated on November 15.

The DCP Zone-1 office, popularly known as Bazaar Gate police station, joined the club of heritage structures in the city that are illuminated at sunset to underscore their architectural significance.

The Grade-III heritage structure was refurbished and inaugurated earlier this month.

Its facade gradually came to be covered with algae and its internal wooden elements were suffering from neglect over the years, apart from internal encroachment.

The structure was built in 1881 after the demolition of the Fort walls in the 1860s by the Rampart Removal Committee and is placed where the old bazaar gate, one of the three gates of the fortified city, would have been situated.

“The building is a fine example of Gothic Revival style, using minimum architectural fenestration but having well-composed and proportioned spaces. The original building consists of Ashlar masonry built in Malad (yellow basalt) stone facing the road, whereas the rest of the structure is in Kurla basalt. The cornices and minimal ornamentation are done in Porbandar stone. This will perhaps be one of the first few examples of that era constructed using Malad stone in Ashlar masory,” said Vikas Dilawari, a conservation architect.

Dilawari and Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) have undertaken the first phase of the restoration project, which is being undertaken in three phases. The first phase focused on all exterior facades, verandas on three sides and toilet blocks. The balcony of the south façade was also repaired and windows were introduced on the north and west facades. “The project cost Rs 70 lakh. We considered this after we received a request from the police, since KGA is actively working towards maintenance and restoration of structures of heritage significance in the heritage district, starting from VT to the Gateway of India,” said Maneck Davar, chairman, KGA.

The second phase of the restoration includes internal repairs and refurbishment whereas the third phase comprises work relating to roof and flat terraces. Inaugurated on November 15 by Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, the ceremony was attended by several senior police officers.

