India’s first non-AC local with automatic doors unveiled at Kurla, trials begin

Central Railway unveiled a new non-AC suburban rake with automatic door-closing systems at Kurla Carshed, nearly five months after missing the November 2025 deadline. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Central Railway on Monday unveiled India’s first non-air-conditioned suburban rake equipped with automatic doors at the Kurla Carshed, marking a significant safety upgrade for Mumbai’s suburban network.

The move follows the June 2025 tragedy near Mumbra, where five commuters died after falling from overcrowded trains. Within hours of the incident, the Railway Board had mandated automatic door-closing systems for all new non-AC suburban rakes, with a target to roll out prototype coaches by November 2025 and induct them into service by the end of the year, a deadline that has since been missed.

The newly unveiled 12-car rake, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, has not yet entered passenger service and will undergo mandatory certification trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).