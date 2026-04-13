India’s first non-AC local with automatic doors unveiled at Kurla, trials begin
The newly unveiled 12-car rake, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, has not yet entered passenger service and will undergo mandatory certification trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
Central Railway on Monday unveiled India’s first non-air-conditioned suburban rake equipped with automatic doors at the Kurla Carshed, marking a significant safety upgrade for Mumbai’s suburban network.
The move follows the June 2025 tragedy near Mumbra, where five commuters died after falling from overcrowded trains. Within hours of the incident, the Railway Board had mandated automatic door-closing systems for all new non-AC suburban rakes, with a target to roll out prototype coaches by November 2025 and induct them into service by the end of the year, a deadline that has since been missed.
The newly unveiled 12-car rake, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, has not yet entered passenger service and will undergo mandatory certification trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
Officials said the trials will assess door operations, obstruction detection, ride stability and performance under simulated load conditions. “At this stage, we cannot specify the trial duration. RDSO will conduct multiple tests, including stability and obstruction checks,” said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.
The automatic door system is designed to open in around three seconds and close in about four seconds, with a 30-second dwell time aligned with suburban halts, and includes obstruction detection to prevent accidents. Officials said the primary objective is to curb footboard travel, a leading cause of fatalities on Mumbai’s suburban network.
The 12-car rake comprises 19 compartments, including four first class, two ladies first class, two divyang-friendly, five ladies second class and eight general second class coaches, along with two luggage compartments—one general and one reserved for women.
Apart from automatic doors, the rake incorporates a range of safety upgrades such as fire detection systems and modified alarm mechanisms, with officials indicating that changes have also been made to reduce misuse of emergency systems like chain-pulling. “Fire detection and other safety systems have been integrated into this rake,” Nila said.
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The rake also introduces significant design changes aimed at improving passenger comfort and ventilation. Window widths have been increased to nearly 1,900 mm from about 900 mm in existing coaches, with up to two-thirds openable area to enhance airflow, while roof-mounted ventilation systems have been upgraded to handle up to 10,000 cubic metres per hour compared to around 6,000 in conventional rakes. Seating layouts have been modified to provide increased legroom along with additional seating surfaces between benches, drawing from features used in air-conditioned suburban coaches and newer-generation EMUs.
Officials said the rake’s entry into regular suburban service will depend on the successful completion of RDSO trials and the necessary approvals.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More