Mumbai: First nature walk bridge set to come up over Mithi river

The site where the bridge will be built. The site where the bridge will be built.

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to build a pedestrian bridge over the Mithi river connecting City Park in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Mahim Nature Park near Dharavi.

MMRDA had last December floated a tender to appoint a consultant, who will study the feasibility aspect of the project — initiated as part of BKC’s beautification drive — and provide an estimate of the cost. The consultant is likely to be selected by the end of January and will have to submit the report in two months.

The bridge, expected to be 1.5 km in length, will connect City Park behind the MMRDA officers’ quarters to the Mahim Nature Park. “The details of the project and the cost to be incurred will be known once the consultant submits a report,” MMRDA spokesperson B G Pawar said.

“The City Park is an open garden in BKC…Mahim Nature Park has 14,000 trees, 300 varieties of plants, a small lake and varieties of migratory birds and insects…” a senior officer from MMRDA said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App