India’s first mangrove park, in Mumbai’s Gorai, to be named after A B Vajpayee

India’s first mangrove park, which has been constructed at Gorai in Mumbai’s western suburbs and has been awaiting opening for nearly a year, is set to be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The move aligns with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to name institutions and public spaces after veteran right-wing leaders following the party’s victory in the civic elections earlier this year.

The BJP-led Mahayuti administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had proposed naming a public park after Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, the second chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and a traffic junction after George Fernandes. Fernandes was a socialist trade unionist who later served as the defence minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government between 1998 and 2004.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Upadhaye, who is also the legislator from Borivali, made the proposal to name Gorai’s mangrove park after Vajpayee.

“I had proposed the name to the state government, following which the Mangrove cell, which is the parent body executing the construction of the park, approved it,” Upadhaye told The Indian Express.

A leisure park, Atal Smruti Udyan, located 3.7 km away from the upcoming mangrove park, is also named after the former prime minister. This is a former dumping site transformed into a park by the BMC in 2020.

Meanwhile, officials from the forest department stated that the mangrove park would be opened to the public later this month. The park was supposed to be opened in 2023, but its opening has since been rescheduled multiple times. The officials attributed the delay to pending ancillary works.

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“At present, the final stages of the work are in progress, like polishing the surface, final painting works, and setting up lighting and other ancillary details. We expect these works to be completed in the next few weeks. After that, the park will be opened to the public,” said the official.

The park, sprawling over eight hectares in Gorai village, will comprise several elements that will enable visitors to learn about the biodiversity found within mangroves and coastal systems.

A walkway with a viewing deck

A key feature within the park is a 750-metre-long wooden boardwalk that traverses through the mangroves. At the end of this walkway is a deck where visitors can enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding creek. Similar to the newly opened nature trail in Malabar Hills, this elevated walkway was built without disturbing the ecosystem.

The park will also have an entry fee.

“We have sent a proposal to the state government to implement an entry fee. The revenue generated from it will be used in the maintenance and upkeep of the park. The final proposal is yet to be cleared by the government, following which the ticketing rates will be fixed by the authorities,” said a senior official from the state government’s forest department.

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The construction of the Rs 33.43-crore park began in 2021, and the project was already earmarked as a forest reserve.

To cater to bird watchers, the park has an 18-metre watchtower allowing visitors to observe the avian species that thrive in the area. This watchtower also offers expansive views of the mangroves and creek.

The Mangrove Cell has also constructed a two-story Nature Interpretation Centre at the park. Here, visitors can read and learn about the mangrove and its biodiversity through informative boards, panels, and books at the library and the information centre.

Additionally, the structure will feature a rooftop restaurant and a nature-themed gift shop.

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Eco-friendly materials, solar energy, and elevated walkways have been used in the park to ensure minimal impact on the fragile fauna and flora.

India’s first mangrove park at a glance

Key features: A 750-metre wooden walkway, a bird-watching tower, a two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre

Size: 8 hectares

Type of entry: Paid (estimated ticket rate: Rs 50-100)

Cost of the project: Rs 33.43 crore

Project commissioned in 2021

Estimated time of opening: May, 2026