India’s first mangrove park, in Mumbai’s Gorai, to be named after A B Vajpayee

A 750-metre wooden walkway and a bird-watching tower are among the key features of the mangrove park at Gorai in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
4 min readMumbaiMay 12, 2026 01:57 PM IST
Mumbai mangrove park openingEco-friendly materials and solar energy have been used in the mangrove park at Gorai. (Representational image, Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s first mangrove park, which has been constructed at Gorai in Mumbai’s western suburbs and has been awaiting opening for nearly a year, is set to be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The move aligns with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to name institutions and public spaces after veteran right-wing leaders following the party’s victory in the civic elections earlier this year.

The BJP-led Mahayuti administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had proposed naming a public park after Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, the second chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and a traffic junction after George Fernandes. Fernandes was a socialist trade unionist who later served as the defence minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government between 1998 and 2004.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Upadhaye, who is also the legislator from Borivali, made the proposal to name Gorai’s mangrove park after Vajpayee.

“I had proposed the name to the state government, following which the Mangrove cell, which is the parent body executing the construction of the park, approved it,” Upadhaye told The Indian Express.

A leisure park, Atal Smruti Udyan, located 3.7 km away from the upcoming mangrove park, is also named after the former prime minister. This is a former dumping site transformed into a park by the BMC in 2020.

Meanwhile, officials from the forest department stated that the mangrove park would be opened to the public later this month. The park was supposed to be opened in 2023, but its opening has since been rescheduled multiple times. The officials attributed the delay to pending ancillary works.

Story continues below this ad

“At present, the final stages of the work are in progress, like polishing the surface, final painting works, and setting up lighting and other ancillary details. We expect these works to be completed in the next few weeks. After that, the park will be opened to the public,” said the official.

The park, sprawling over eight hectares in Gorai village, will comprise several elements that will enable visitors to learn about the biodiversity found within mangroves and coastal systems.

A walkway with a viewing deck

A key feature within the park is a 750-metre-long wooden boardwalk that traverses through the mangroves. At the end of this walkway is a deck where visitors can enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding creek. Similar to the newly opened nature trail in Malabar Hills, this elevated walkway was built without disturbing the ecosystem.

The park will also have an entry fee.

“We have sent a proposal to the state government to implement an entry fee. The revenue generated from it will be used in the maintenance and upkeep of the park. The final proposal is yet to be cleared by the government, following which the ticketing rates will be fixed by the authorities,” said a senior official from the state government’s forest department.

Story continues below this ad

The construction of the Rs 33.43-crore park began in 2021, and the project was already earmarked as a forest reserve.

To cater to bird watchers, the park has an 18-metre watchtower allowing visitors to observe the avian species that thrive in the area. This watchtower also offers expansive views of the mangroves and creek.

The Mangrove Cell has also constructed a two-story Nature Interpretation Centre at the park. Here, visitors can read and learn about the mangrove and its biodiversity through informative boards, panels, and books at the library and the information centre.

Additionally, the structure will feature a rooftop restaurant and a nature-themed gift shop.

Story continues below this ad

Eco-friendly materials, solar energy, and elevated walkways have been used in the park to ensure minimal impact on the fragile fauna and flora.

India’s first mangrove park at a glance

Key features: A 750-metre wooden walkway, a bird-watching tower, a two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre

Size: 8 hectares

Type of entry: Paid (estimated ticket rate: Rs 50-100)

Cost of the project: Rs 33.43 crore

Project commissioned in 2021

Estimated time of opening: May, 2026

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments