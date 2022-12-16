scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Mumbai First hosts panel discussion on ‘Mumbai @75’

'The city is a shining example of how it has assimilated the old and the new while remaining a thriving commercial hub.

"The secret of its transformation from a fishing village to a throbbing metropolis is its quintessential resilience and ability to include all people and cultures, and embrace change in a fast-moving world," stated Dr Brinda Jagirdar, former chief economist at SBI, who was one of the panelists.
Mumbai First hosted the second panel discussion from the three-part series on ‘Mumbai @75: Is Mumbai still the Economic Powerhouse of India?’, which focused on highlighting the trajectory of the city’s economic growth since Independence.

