Mumbai: First bus with migrant workers leaves for Rajasthan

After over a month of a countrywide lockdown, the first bus with migrant workers left Mumbai for Rajasthan Sunday. The bus, which started around 10.30pm from Dharavi police station, had the capacity to accommodate 40 passengers, but keeping social distancing in mind, only 20 migrant workers were allowed to travel.

For the past two days, the police station has been flooded with applications requesting permission to travel to different states. One such application was from these workers, said police.

An officer from Dharavi police station said, “They paid for and organised the bus themselves. After we got their application, we sent a request on their behalves to their native place’s district collector in Rajasthan, and after they confirmed, we gave these migrant workers permission to leave.”

Another bus is expected to leave for Jharkhand on Monday.

