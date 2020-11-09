Mumbai: Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife arrested for buying drugs

An investigation into Shaikh’s clients led the police to Nadiadwala’s wife, Shabana Saeed, who is alleged to have purchased 10 gm of ganja from Shaikh. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the wife of leading Hindi film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, on Sunday for allegedly buying ganja from a drug peddler. Nadiadwala was also issued summons to join the investigation on Monday.

The agency searched Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu on Sunday following the arrest of drug peddler Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh in Andheri West five days ago. An investigation into Shaikh’s clients led the police to Nadiadwala’s wife, Shabana Saeed, who is alleged to have purchased 10 gm of ganja from Shaikh.

The NCB said it seized the ganja from Saeed’s home on Sunday. The agency issued her summons, recorded her statement and arrested her, said an officer.

The officer added said that Shaikh, who has modelled himself on Sultan Mirza — a gangster portrayed by actor Ajay Devgn in the 2010 film Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai — supplied drugs to customers working in the television and film industries.

“We have also issued summons to Nadiadwala. He was supposed to come to the office on Sunday but did not turn up. We have issued him another summons and asked him to appear for questioning on Monday,” said the officer.

Besides Shaikh and Saeed, the NCB has arrested three other drug peddlers and suppliers in this case and seized 727.1 gm of ganja, 74.1 gm of charas and 95.1 grams of mephedrone as well as Rs 3.58 lakh in cash from them.

