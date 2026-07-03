Mumbai firm director loses Rs 2 crore in cyber fraud, one arrested

The incident took place between June 21 and 22 at a metal business company located in Lamington Road area of south Mumbai, police officials said. (Image generated using AI)

After the director of a Mumbai based company lost Rs two crores in a cyber fraud, Mumbai cyber police arrested one accused in the case from Ahmedabad and have managed to put a hold on nearly half of the duped amount.

The incident took place between June 21 and 22 at a metal business company located in Lamington Road area of south Mumbai, police officials said.

An employee was sent a message on WhatsApp from a number that had the photograph of the company director.

“The person claimed to be his director and told him this was his personal number. The person asked him to transfer Rs 1.99 crores to that account of another company,” an officer said.