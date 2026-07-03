Mumbai firm director loses Rs 2 crore in cyber fraud, one arrested

An employee was sent a message on WhatsApp from a number that had the photograph of the company director.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 10:29 PM IST
Mumbai Firm director loses Rs 2 crore in cyber fraud, one arrestedThe incident took place between June 21 and 22 at a metal business company located in Lamington Road area of south Mumbai, police officials said. (Image generated using AI)
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After the director of a Mumbai based company lost Rs two crores in a cyber fraud, Mumbai cyber police arrested one accused in the case from Ahmedabad and have managed to put a hold on nearly half of the duped amount.

The incident took place between June 21 and 22 at a metal business company located in Lamington Road area of south Mumbai, police officials said.

An employee was sent a message on WhatsApp from a number that had the photograph of the company director.
“The person claimed to be his director and told him this was his personal number. The person asked him to transfer Rs 1.99 crores to that account of another company,” an officer said.

Not suspecting anything amiss, he transferred the money to only realize half an hour later that his director had not contacted him.

Also Read | How cyber fraudsters are using gold loans to break digital trail, Mumbai police explain

The duo rushed to the banks, called cyber helpline no 1930 and managed to get a hold on nearly Rs one crore. The south region cyber police arrested one Dhruv Jaiswal (32) on July 1 from Ahmedabad who had provided his details for the accused to create a bank account used to move the fraudulently obtained money.

According to police, the incident took place three weeks after the victim did not attend a cyber awareness seminar held for companies related to his industry.

When the director of the metal company approached the cyber police, the police realized that they had conducted an awareness drive at Metal and Stainless Steel Merchant’s Association (MASSMA) where his company too was listed.
“ When we asked him about it, he said he had not attended the event. Among the various scams, we had mentioned that particular scam in which he lost money,” the officer said.

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He added, “ Had he attended the seminar, he may have not been duped. Generally when it comes to awareness, people don’t take it seriously. However, when it comes to cyber crime, awareness is important.”

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Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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