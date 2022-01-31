Mumbai: Fireman’s leg amputated after mock drill goes awry, driver suspended

A day after three firemen were seriously injured during a mock drill at Shree Nidhi Building in Matunga east, one of them got his leg amputated on Sunday. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that fireman Sadashiv Karve had got his right leg amputated after suffering severe injuries.

Chanchal Pagare and Nivritti Ingavle, the other two firefighters, were discharged after treatment at Sion Hospital.

On Saturday, the three firefighters got injured while using water hoses to demonstrate how it is used in firefighting. They were standing next to each other near a fire tender that was connected to a fire hose. Suddenly, another fire tender moved towards them and they were stuck between the vehicles, said officials.

According to the officials, during the collision, the towing hook of the fire engine pierced Karve’s leg and the other two firemen also suffered injuries.

“His leg was damaged badly due to the towing hook of the fire engine. Since they were operating hose pipes and looking at the mock drill site, they didn’t see the fire engine that had lost control and came towards them,” said Sharad Kuveskar, working president of Mumbai Fire Fighters Union.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Fire Brigade has suspended the driver of the fire engine that lost control and an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident and check if there was any negligence.