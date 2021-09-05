Mumbai: Fireman injured in blaze at Borivali building

A FIREMAN was injured in a blaze that broke out at a residential building in Borivali west on Saturday morning. The fire broke out on the top floor of a seven-storey building around 7:11 am. It was restricted to the top floor and was brought under control after nearly two hours of fire-fighting.

“The Mumbai Fire brigade personnel and police staff rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation and started evacuating people from the building. The fireman, Nathu Sarjerao Badhak, (43) sustained 8 to 12 per cent burn injuries during the operation,” said an official from the disaster management unit of the civic body.

The fire was extinguished by 9.30 am, the official said, adding that Badhak was admitted in a hospital and was discharged after treatment. The fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit in an office on the topmost floor. There was no one inside the flat at the time of the incident.