Mumbai: Fire safety equipment non-functional at 11 civic hospitals

Following a query by a BJP corporator, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that fire safety equipment either have faults or are non-functional in as many as 11 civic-run hospitals and healthcare centres.

With rising number of fire incidents, Kandivali Corporator Priyanka More had raised a query about fire safety at BMC hospitals. In a written reply to her, the civic body revealed that around 11 hospitals do not possess fire NOC, as they are not operational. “BMC is supposed to ensure that all establishments commercial and residential are supposed to follow fire safety norms, the information reveals the civic body itself is not following it,” More said.

When contacted, a senior BMC official said, “We will look into the matter, the department will be upgrading fire safety system soon.”

