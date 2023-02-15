Fire at residential building in Mumbai, elderly woman killed

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out in a 13-storeyed residential building in the HDIL Complex at Kurla (West) in Mumbai Wednesday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Shakuntala Ramani. She was rescued and taken to the Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The level-1 fire broke out around 8.06 am. According to preliminary information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), flames were reported in multiple flats between the fourth and tenth floors. According to officials, four fire engines and jumbo tankers were carrying out firefighting operations.

“Due to the thick smoke engulfed in the building, several people are currently stranded on various floors and we are bringing them down,” said an official.