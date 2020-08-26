Mumbai: Fire reported at Worli high-rise

According to the fire brigade, they received a call about a blaze at Sterling Seaface apartment at 12:35 am. (Picture for representation)

A fire was reported at a Worli high-rise in the early hours of Wednesday. Till the time of the filing of this report, the fire had not been brought under control.

No injury has been reported so far.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call about a blaze at Sterling Seaface apartment on Dr Annie Besant Road at 12:35 am. An official said it was a level 2 fire, but was yet to be brought under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd