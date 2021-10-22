Mumbai: Fire on 19th floor of residential building in Lower Parel, one dead

One person died after a level-4 fire broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in South Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Friday. Several fire engines are on the spot. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari who was declared “brought dead” when he was taken to KEM Hospital

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and officials of the fire and rescue department have also reached the spot. The visuals show the building’s 19th floor engulfed in flames. The massive fire sent thick plumes of black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles.

Details awaited…