Mumbai: Fire official commits suicide, family says was pressured by seniors

A Navi Mumbai fire brigade official reportedly committed suicide inside Kharghar fire station on Monday night, police said. Relatives of the fire official, Ramesh Shinde, staged a protest outside the fire station claiming that the officer was being pressured by his superiors over various issues which provoked him to take the step, police added.

Advertising

“Shinde was a sub-fire officer at Kharghar fire station. He committed suicide Monday night by hanging himself from a beam in the ceiling of an empty room,” an officer from Kharghar police said.

Relatives and co-workers of Shinde alleged that the fire officer was facing “abusive behaviour” from his seniors. “My brother was in a lot of stress and all of could see that… His seniors kept bullying him, and made him do weird shifts. He was being pressured at work,” Shinde’s relative said. His family members demanded that an FIR on charges of abetment to suicide be filed against Shinde’s seniors as “they are responsible for his death”.

A senior officer at Kharghar police station said an accidental death report has been registered in the matter. “But we are investigating. If it is found that other people are guilty, we will lodge an FIR. We have not found any suicide note as of now,” the officer said.