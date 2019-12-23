Mumbai: Fire in Vile Parle society, no casualties

The fire erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 12-storey Labh Shrivali building around 7.10 pm, a fire official said. The fire erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 12-storey Labh Shrivali building around 7.10 pm, a fire official said.

A major fire broke out in a few flats on the seventh and eight floors of a housing society in Vile Parle West on Sunday evening. While no casualties have been reported, the fire department is yet to zero in on the cause of the blaze.

The fire erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 12-storey Labh Shrivali building around 7.10 pm, a fire official said. While at 7.16 pm, fire officials described it as a level 2 blaze, it escalated to level 3 by 7.49 pm.

Eight fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service, fire officials said. “The fire did not spread. Three to four persons were rescued from the seventh floor and one woman from the eighth floor. Nobody was trapped on the terrace,” said a statement by the fire department. The fire was doused around 10.15 pm.

“The fire fighting system of the building was not working. Electricity and water supply will be cut off till the system becomes functional… further action under the fire Act will be initiated,” the statement said.

