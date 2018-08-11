Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Mumbai: Fire in Tardeo RTO, second in this week

In the major fire on Sunday, the RTO lost out on files, learning licenses and computer machines. They now operate out of a makeshift office. 

| Mumbai | Published: August 11, 2018 6:54:04 am

Six days after a major fire gutted Tardeo Regional Transport Office, a minor fire broke out at their canteen on Friday. Two canteen workers, Nagendra Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, sustained minor injuries were admitted to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central.

“The fire broke out due to a gas leakage. Though two fire engines were sent to the spot, the fire was extinguished before they arrived,” said a BMC official. In the major fire on Sunday, the RTO lost out on files, learning licenses and computer machines. They now operate out of a makeshift office.

