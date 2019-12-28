Mumbai: Fire in Sakinaka godowns, no injuries reported

Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot on Friday. (Express photo) Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot on Friday. (Express photo)

A HUGE fire broke out at godowns in Aashapura Compound of Sakinaka-Kurla industrial belt on Friday afternoon. While no casualties have been reported, cooling operations were underway at the site at the time of going to press.

The fire broke out at 5.20 pm in around 35 gowdowns located at a three-storey structure containing chemicals, said fire department officials. Foam tenders from oil companies and Mumbai Port Trust were requisitioned, an official said, adding that black smoke billowing from the site engulfed the whole industrial area. Foam tenders are used for fighting fires that involve flammable liquids.

“Nine fire engines, nine jetties, one water tanker, two quick response vehicles along with scores of firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze,” said the official, adding that blaze was categorised as level 4. “Fire tenders from the local fire brigade and nearby areas were rushed to the spot. Fire was controlled from all sides around 11.17 pm,” the official said.

