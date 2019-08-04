Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Fire in four-storey building, no injuries

The fire started in the electric wiring and spread to the stationary articles, furniture, leather purses and other storage boxes kept in the loft.

Major fire broke out at a commercial building in South Mumbai. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

FOUR PERSONS were rescued after a fire broke out in four-storey Navrang building on Abdul Rehman Street in south Mumbai early Saturday.

The fire is suspected to have originated from storage lofts on the first floor and then spread to the second floor. Officials said that while the mezzanine ground and first floors were used for commercial purposes, a family resided on the second floor. Four persons, including three women, were rescued from the second floor. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control around 4.35 pm, after almost 12 hours since it had started. Officials said that dousing the fire became difficult as there was no proper access to the lofts.

The fire started in the electric wiring and spread to the stationary articles, furniture, leather purses and other storage boxes kept in the loft. There was dense smoke around the building till late Saturday.

Three fire officials, A B Pawar, C S Gupta and Anil Mhatre, were rushed to hospitals after they complained of suffocation and dizziness. Over 150 fire officers were involved in the operation.

Even as fire officials tried to douse the fire, a cylinder blast occurred at the spot. Officials said that efforts are on to douse the fire. “Fire-fighting and cooling operations are currently going on,” said chief fire officer P S Rahangdale at the time of going to press.

