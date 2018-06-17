Mumbai: Fire in building, one killed

One woman died in Mumbai building fire. (Representational) One woman died in Mumbai building fire. (Representational)

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a residential building at Borivali on Saturday. Another woman was admitted to hospital. Police said the fire broke out in the meter room on the ground floor of Dharmkshetra Building, number 3, on Shimpoli Road in Borivali West at 5.16 pm.

The smoke quickly travelled up the duct and filled up the houses in the 13-storey building. Jaya Gharasiya and Laxmi Yarola (35), both house-helps, were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after they inhaled smoke, the police said. Gharasiya was declared dead. Doctors said Yarola’s condition was stable, the police said. Other residents were evacuated and the fire was put out at 5.32 pm, the fire brigade said. Gunaji Sawant, senior inspector, Borivali police station, said a case of accidental death has been registered.

